UPDATE 5-Puerto Rico governor calls for bankruptcy; adviser says island 'insolvent'

NEW YORK, June 29 Puerto Rico's governor on
Monday called for the commonwealth to be allowed to restructure
its debts under U.S. bankruptcy code, while a newly appointed
adviser to the U.S. territory said it is "insolvent" and will
soon run out of cash.
Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla, in a televised address,
said sacrifice must be shared by bondholders, as he called for
Washington to allow a bankruptcy debt restructuring.
The Caribbean island is struggling to relieve a $73 billion
debt burden. It came to a crunch point on Monday - ironically at
the same time as did debt-laden Greece - after a
dire report on its stability by former International Monetary
Fund economists was released ahead of key deadlines on Wednesday
to repay debt.
Steven Rhodes, the retired U.S. bankruptcy judge who oversaw
Detroit's historic bankruptcy and has now been retained by
Puerto Rico to help solve its problems, gave a blunt assessment
on Monday.
Puerto Rico "urgently needs our help," Rhodes said. "It can
no longer pay its debts, it will soon run out of cash to
operate, its residents and businesses will suffer," he added.
Puerto Rico's bonds skidded on Monday as investors sought
greater compensation amid the heightened risk.
Puerto Rico is not eligible for debt restructuring under the
U.S. bankruptcy code because it is not a municipality.
Rhodes said the island's future hinges on gaining
eligibility for debt restructuring, while stressing that
bankruptcy would not be a "bailout."
Garcia Padilla called for Washington to grant the U.S.
territory the ability to file for bankruptcy in a televised
address, as he said that his goal is to come up with a
negotiated moratorium with bondholders to postpone debt payments
for a number of years.
"Puerto Rico needs a complete restructuring and development
plan, comprehensive and inclusive, that takes care of the
immense problem we face today, not on a short but on a long-term
and definitive basis," Garcia Padilla said. "The alternative
would be ... halting of payments with all the negative
consequences that this implies."
Garcia Padilla said the next step must be to get creditors
to agree to more favorable payment terms. He is establishing a
working group to examine restructuring public debt, with a
deadline to have a plan by Aug. 30. The legislature is required
to approve the plan.
Garcia Padilla also said that citizens may face cuts in
services as the government reduces spending.
"The situation is dire, and I mean really dire," said former
IMF economist Anne Krueger, co-author of the report commissioned
by the U.S. territory, which recommended debt restructuring, tax
hikes and spending cuts. "The needed measures may face political
resistance but failure to address the issues would affect even
more the people of Puerto Rico."
Citizens of Puerto Rico could face tough measures such as
fewer teachers, higher property taxes and suspension of the
minimum wage, if Puerto Rico follows the report's
recommendations of debt restructuring and austerity measures.
Garcia Padilla said he would not support cuts to the minimum
wage.
The report, made available late Sunday, said Puerto Rico's
fiscal problems are much worse than assumed and that the island
needs to restructure its debts because tax rises and spending
cuts alone would not be enough of a fix.
Bondholders, even those who own government debt that is
generally regarded as sacrosanct, would have to take a hit under
the report's recommendations. The report recommended a debt
restructure via a voluntary exchange of existing bonds for new
ones with a longer or lower debt service profile.
U.S. GOVERNMENT INVOLVEMENT UNLIKELY
The U.S. government seems unlikely to get involved despite
months of talks between Puerto Rico and the U.S. Treasury about
options to seek financial help, according to a source familiar
with the situation on Friday.
"There's no one in the administration or in D.C. that's
contemplating a federal bailout of Puerto Rico," a White House
spokesman said on Monday.
The prospect of a debt restructuring spooked investors and
sent the price of Puerto Rico's benchmark general obligation
bonds that carry an 8 percent coupon and mature in 2035
down nearly 10 percent to a record average low
of 69.510 cents on the dollar. Shares of monoline bond insurers
with exposure to Puerto Rico's securities fell sharply. Assured
Guaranty shares fell 13.3 percent while MBIA Inc
dropped 23.4 percent.
