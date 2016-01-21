REFILE-U.S. judge to join two bond insurer lawsuits against Puerto Rico

(Adds dropped word in paragraph 7)
By Tracy Rucinski
CHICAGO Jan 21 A second lawsuit over Puerto
Rico's debt default will be joined with a similar suit in order
to save time and money and avoid inconsistent rulings, a U.S.
federal judge said on Thursday.
Financial Guaranty Insurance Company, or FGIC, sued Puerto
Rico on Tuesday for diverting $164 million in revenue streams
meant to pay the island's debt.
The lawsuit mirrored one brought earlier this month by two
other bond insurers, Assured Guaranty and Ambac
Financial, which argues that the so-called clawbacks
violate the U.S. Constitution.
The cases, both filed in U.S. federal court in Puerto Rico,
are the first against Puerto Rico since Governor Alejandro
Garcia Padilla called the U.S. territory's $70 billion debt load
"unpayable" last June.
The governor has said the only way to afford to pay debt
backed by Puerto Rico's constitution was to redirect or "claw
back" revenues earmarked for debt at other agencies.
"Both cases assert most of the same claims," including the
same defendants, U.S. District Judge Gustavo Gelpi said in a
court filing.
By joining the two lawsuits, he said the defendants, who
include Garcia Padilla and other top Puerto Rican officials, can
save money by not going to trial before two different judges.
Both cases will now go before U.S. District Judge Jose Fuste
in Puerto Rico.
The lawsuits could mark a long, expensive court fight over
Puerto Rico's efforts to restructure its debt. The island lacks
access to U.S. bankruptcy protections, and creditors have
resisted voluntary concessions, making for a messy and
unpredictable path to restructuring.
A 45 percent poverty rate and shrinking tax base have helped
push Puerto Rico into an economic quagmire. The lawsuits
represent the first chance for a judge to assess the island's
long-standing claims that it faces a humanitarian crisis and
needs help from creditors.
But the litigation could prove largely symbolic, as the
parties are expected to put most of their resources into
consensual restructuring talks in the coming months.
FGIC insures about $1.2 billion of debt at the clawed-back
agencies, while Ambac insures about $1.1 billion and Assured
nearly $1.5 billion, according to the lawsuits.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Peter Cooney)