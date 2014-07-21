Puerto Rico seeks dismissal of bond funds' lawsuit

BRIEF-Hub International buys assets of City Insurance Services
* Hub International acquires the assets of California-based City Insurance Services
July 21 The U.S. commonwealth of Puerto Rico asked a federal court to dismiss as premature a lawsuit filed by U.S. mutual funds that sought to strike down a recently enacted Puerto Rican law that the funds said posed a threat to American investors.
The law, known as Public Corporation Debt Enforcement and Recovery Act, allows certain public corporations to modify their debts.
The passage of the law in June spooked the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market and weighed on prices of bonds issued by Puerto Rico's electric authority, known as PREPA.
Puerto Rico said the lawsuit by bond funds run by OppenheimerFunds and Franklin Templeton was untimely because PREPA had not sought to restructure its debt. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)
May 1 Pembina Pipeline Corp said it would buy Veresen Inc in a deal valued at C$9.7 billion, including debt, creating a company that will hold oil and gas pipelines, terminal, storage and processing facilities.
* Mitsui Mining & Smelting is on track to a consolidated pretax profit of nearly 30 billion yen in the current fiscal year - Nikkei