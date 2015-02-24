UPDATE 2-Puerto Rico residents sue power authority, allege fraud

(New throughout, adds details about lawsuit and comment from
analyst)
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK Feb 24 Local residents and businesses
sued Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority (PREPA) in federal
court on Tuesday, alleging fraud in the fuel oil procurement
process that plaintiffs said resulted in island residents being
overcharged by more than $1 billion.
The lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Puerto Rico accuses
PREPA, one of the largest U.S. public utilities, of taking
kickbacks to accept millions of barrels of fuel oil from
suppliers that did not meet contract requirements or federal
environmental standards.
"As a result of this scheme, PREPA overpaid its fuel
suppliers for fuel oil and passed through the entire cost of the
non-compliant fuel oil to plaintiffs," the lawsuit alleged. The
lawsuit covers oil purchases since 2002.
The lawsuit names 20 defendants including several PREPA
officials and suppliers including Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro
SA, Dutch commodity trader Trafigura Beheer BV
and Shell Trading, the trading arm of the global
energy giant Royal Dutch Shell.
PREPA said it had not received a court summons or a copy of
the lawsuit and could not comment on it.
The complaint alleges that PREPA and its suppliers colluded
with testing laboratories that issued certificates for compliant
fuel. It alleges that in one incident in October, 2010, a tank
of fuel delivered by Petrobras or Trafigura initially tested as
non-compliant, but was ultimately issued a certificate of
compliance after a retest following intervention from officials
acting for Petrobras and Trafigura.
Petrobras and Shell did not immediately respond to a request
for comment. Trafigura said it does not comment on legal
matters.
Allegations of corruption in PREPA's procurement process
gathered pace last year. The U.S. Justice Department's white
collar crime division is conducting an investigation launched
after media outlets reported on a lavish retirement party thrown
by oil suppliers for a former head of the PREPA's fuel
purchasing office.
PREPA is also embroiled in complex negotiations with
bondholders, to restructure operations. A potential deal could
involve writedowns of more than $9 billion of total debt
outstanding.
"Oil suppliers have already been hesitant to absorb the
counterparty risk of engaging with PREPA on longer-run fuel
contracts, and investigations like these are unlikely to inspire
new bids into the fray," said Daniel Hanson, a Washington
D.C.-based analyst at Height Securities.
Some PREPA bonds were lower Tuesday. Bonds maturing in 2020
traded at an average price of 58.50 cents on the dollar compared
to 58.75 when they last traded on Feb. 13.
(Additional reporting by a contributor in San Juan; Editing by
Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)