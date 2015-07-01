UPDATE 2-Puerto Rico's PREPA avoids default, makes $415 mln payment

(Adds comments from bond insurers)
July 1 Puerto Rico's power authority, PREPA,
avoided default on Wednesday by making a $415 million bond
payment partly financed by insurers that backed the bonds, but
creditors cautioned they would take legal action if
restructuring negotiations with the utility over its $9 billion
debt deteriorate.
The restructuring talks are seen as a gauge of whether the
U.S. commonwealth can fix other broken public entities as it
tries to climb out of a $73 billion debt hole. Puerto Rico's
governor, Alejandro Garcia Padilla, said on Monday he wanted to
restructure debt and postpone bond payments to solve the
island's fiscal crisis.
PREPA faces resistance from creditors reluctant to take
reduced payouts. A restructuring agreement must be reached by
Sept. 1, according to a statement by the bondholders.
"While we believe there is the opportunity to reach an
agreement by September 1st, it is essential that both sides be
willing to compromise, treat each other fairly and negotiate in
good faith," said Stephen Spencer from Houlihan Lokey, a
financial adviser to PREPA's bondholder group.
Spencer said the agreement "may be discontinued and
appropriate legal action taken" if negotiations deteriorate or
there is "a broader decision made by Puerto Rico as a whole to
treat bondholders unnecessarily unfairly during this process."
PREPA said it was funding the $415 million payment with
about $153 million of cash out of its general fund and the
remainder from its debt service reserve accounts.
As part of the deal, bond insurers will buy $128 million of
interest bearing bonds from PREPA, proceeds of which will
replenish a portion of PREPA's operating funds used to make the
principal and interest payment, one of the insurers, Assured
Guaranty said in a statement.
Assured Guaranty Chief Executive Dominic Frederico said in a
statement that regardless of future developments, "debt service
payments to holders of Assured Guaranty-insured PREPA bonds
remain protected by our guaranty."
National Public Finance Guarantee Corporation, a subsidiary
of MBIA Inc, said it looked forward to "continuing what has been
an active and constructive dialogue on how to best position
PREPA."
Creditors also agreed to extend a creditor forbearance
agreement, which protects PREPA from litigation until Sept. 15,
from June 30.
Parties to the creditor agreement, known as a forbearance
agreement, include bank lenders and an ad hoc bondholder group
made up of hedge funds and institutional investors, such as
OppenheimerFunds and Franklin Advisers, according to the
original forbearance agreement.
(Reporting by Megan Davies in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe and Tom Brown)