UPDATE 3-Puerto Rico's indebted utility PREPA finally reaches creditor deal

(Adds details about conditions to deal)
By Megan Davies
NEW YORK Dec 23 Puerto Rico's struggling
electric power utility PREPA said on Wednesday it has agreed a
deal with creditors - including holdout bond insurers - on a
restructuring of its debt, a move seen as key to fixing the
island's faltering economy.
Puerto Rico has some $70 billion in debt, a poverty rate of
45 percent, and has been in recession for nearly a decade. On
Jan. 1 it faces an about $1 billion debt payment and officials
have warned of a default on some of that paper.
With debt of more than $8 billion and inefficient
operations, PREPA had been one of the crucial public agencies to
restructure, and remained separate to a wider restructuring of
the island's debt which officials have been attempting.
PREPA said it reached a deal with creditors holding 70
percent of its debt, which comes after months of negotiations
and over a year of extensions to a creditor agreement.
"It's a good feeling that we have been able to get disparate
creditors together to agree to a path forward," said PREPA's
Chief Restructuring Officer Lisa Donahue. "The one thing that
made it doable is that everyone recognised there was a problem
and that we needed to solve it together."
PREPA, which provides electricity to Puerto Rico's roughly
3.5 million residents, charges consumers far more than the
average customers pay in the U.S. mainland and has been under
pressure to convert to generally cheaper and cleaner natural
gas. Donahue said the utility had been working to improve
customer service and that the restructuring plan calls for
investment in gas.
A September deal with a group representing about 35 percent
of its bondholders saw those creditors agree to swap bonds for
new notes, receiving 85 percent of existing bond claims. Bond
insurers National Public Finance Guarantee Corporation, a unit
of MBIA and Assured Guaranty, however, did not sign on.
PREPA said Wednesday that the insurers had agreed a deal
which calls on them to provide a $462 million surety bond. That
would fund a debt service fund that backstops an investment
grade rating for the new bonds being issued under the bondholder
deal, according to a source familiar with the deal.
Assured Guaranty said it will issue surety insurance
policies of up to $113 million to support the deal.
The deal includes similar terms to the original bondholder
deal such as PREPA receiving debt service relief of more than
$700 million, a cut to PREPA's principal debt burden by more
than $600 million. It sees a narrowing of the utility's cash
projected cash deficit by more than $675 million.
It also calls for creditors to refinance $115 million of an
interest payment due Jan. 1. Creditors are committing that if
PREPA makes the payment in full on Jan. 1 they will purchase new
bonds from PREPA of $115 million, the source said. PREPA owes
$302 million on Jan.1 according to the utility's press office.
The deal requires enactment of necessary legislation, an
investment grade rating for the new bonds and getting more
bondholders to participate, the source said, as after the
exchange offer, PREPA must not have any more than $700 million
of the existing PREPA debt outstanding.
(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Sunil Nair and Stephen
Coates)