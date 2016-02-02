UPDATE 5-Puerto Rico seeks huge debt haircut, creditors frustrated

* Deal would slash outstanding debt by $23 billion
* Proposed "growth bond" generates skepticism on payout
* Shares of bond insurer Ambac fall
NEW YORK/SAN JUAN, Feb 1 Puerto Rico asked its
creditors to take a huge "haircut" that would slash its total
outstanding debt by about $23 billion in an opening salvo to
resolve a crippling debt crisis, but creditors reacted with
frustration, calling the offer "not credible," "not serious" and
a "trial balloon."
With $70 billion in debt, a 45 percent poverty rate and a
steady exodus of its population to the mainland, the U.S.
territory is trying to crawl out of an economic swamp before
substantial debt payments come due in May and July. Puerto Rico
has already defaulted on some debt and is trying to persuade its
creditors to take concessions.
"We do not view this proposal as a serious effort," said
Nader Tavakoli, president and chief executive officer of bond
insurer Ambac, which insured $2.2 billion net par, or
original face value, of bonds as of the end of November. Ambac
recently sued Puerto Rico over a debt default.
The plan announced on Monday would reduce a $49.2 billion
chunk of debt by about 46 percent, to $26.5 billion, by offering
creditors payout reductions under a new, "base bond" with better
legal protections. The cut to creditors was earlier reported by
Reuters.
Creditors could have an opportunity to make up the
difference in face value through a $22.7 billion "growth bond,"
whose payout would be dependent on future expansion, but there
was skepticism about this structure.
While the base bond would be guaranteed and reflects the
cuts in repayment, the growth bond would only be paid if the
island's economy expands.
Height Securities analyst Daniel Hanson said there was no
mechanism to ensure the commonwealth upholds its end of the deal
and that growth is pursued along the lines envisioned, noting
that these bonds were likely "not worth the paper they'd be
printed on."
While in theory investors could recover par on their bonds
"if the plan works out under the rosiest of assumptions," in
practice the payouts from the growth bonds would be
extraordinarily low, he said.
Hanson compared the plan to Ukraine's 2015 debt
restructuring, which used growth warrants, "now widely
acknowledged to be a pipe dream."
PROPOSAL CALLED A "TRIAL BALLOON"
A source close to major Puerto Rico creditors said reaction
had been one of general frustration with the plan, which
"doesn't feel like a credible offer."
Shares of bond insurer Ambac fell, while MBIA and
Assured Guaranty, which also have exposure to Puerto Rico bonds,
rebounded from earlier losses.
"It is extremely disappointing... that the commonwealth did
not seek any input from its creditors," said Assured Guaranty's
head of investor relations, Robert Tucker. The offer "appears to
ignore bondholder protections provided by its constitution," he
said.
MBIA's National Public Finance Guarantee Corporation said
that "simply extracting concessions from its creditors will
accomplish nothing without identifying solutions."
Under the proposal, different creditor groups would be
treated differently, based on seniority.
Holders of general obligation (GO) debt backed by Puerto
Rico's constitution would take a roughly 28 percent cut under
the base bond, while holders of debt issued by the island's
income tax authority (COFINA,) would take losses of about 51
percent, according to the plan.
The haircut to all other holders would average about 61
percent.
"This is a trial balloon," said Dan Fuss, vice chairman of
Loomis Sayles, which holds GO bonds. "It's an opening in the
overall discussion."
Fuss said the plan "is not going to fly" for GO bonds unless
they are offered a higher coupon.
Issuers that would be included in the exchange are: the
commonwealth and the Government Development Bank; Puerto Rico's
Public Buildings Authority PBA; sales tax bonds COFINA; highway
authority HTA; infrastructure financing authority PRIFA,
industrial development company PRIDCO, the employee retirement
system ERS, the university UPR, convention center CCDA and
public finance bonds PFC, which defaulted in August.
Interest payment on the base bond would begin in 2018,
reaching 5 percent a year by 2021, while payouts on the growth
bond would begin 10 years after the close of the offer.
Puerto Rico's government warned "time is of the essence,"
and if a deal is not reached by May 1, the government may be
"forced to declare a moratorium."
Puerto Rico has been hoping for help from Washington, where
a Tuesday hearing at the House of Representatives Committee on
Natural Resources will examine the need for a control or
advisory board. The island has pushed for mechanisms such as
access to the same bankruptcy protection that U.S. states have.
"Puerto Rico's economy is state-run, hopelessly stagnant and
outstandingly ineffective," Rob Bishop, Republican chairman of
the Natural Resources Committee, said on Monday,
Bishop said that debt restructuring alone would not help the
island. He said extending bankruptcy protection alone - "if
that's the avenue one wishes to go - ... doesn't give a
long-term solution nor does it solve the short term issues
there."
