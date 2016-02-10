Puerto Rico creditor group counters island's debt exchange offer

Feb 10 Creditors of Puerto Rico's sales tax
authority, COFINA, on Wednesday proposed a counter-offer to
Puerto Rico's Feb. 1 debt exchange proposal, under which they
would extend maturities but not sustain the cuts to principal
that Puerto Rico's original offer would entail.
The plan is sponsored by senior COFINA creditors, who hold
about $7.6 billion of COFINA's $17.3 billion in total debt.
Senior holders include Metropolitan Life Insurance Co,
Goldentree Asset Management and Whitebox Advisors, according to
a source familiar with the matter.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Chris Reese)