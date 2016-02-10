Puerto Rico creditor group counters island's debt exchange offer

Feb 10 Creditors of Puerto Rico's sales tax authority, COFINA, on Wednesday proposed a counter-offer to Puerto Rico's Feb. 1 debt exchange proposal, under which they would extend maturities but not sustain the cuts to principal that Puerto Rico's original offer would entail.

The plan is sponsored by senior COFINA creditors, who hold about $7.6 billion of COFINA's $17.3 billion in total debt. Senior holders include Metropolitan Life Insurance Co, Goldentree Asset Management and Whitebox Advisors, according to a source familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Chris Reese)