UPDATE 1-Puerto Rico creditor group counters island's debt exchange offer

By Nick Brown
SAN JUAN Feb 10 Creditors of Puerto Rico's
sales tax authority, COFINA, made a counter-offer on Wednesday
to Puerto Rico's Feb. 1 debt exchange proposal, saying they
would extend maturities but forgo cuts to principal that the
original offer would entail.
The plan represents the first formal response from creditors
to the debt-exchange proposal from the U.S. territory, which has
been in testy negotiations with creditors for months as it
struggles with a $70 billion debt load, a 45 percent poverty
rate and shrinking tax base as locals flock to the U.S.
mainland.
The COFINA creditors offered to reduce the amount of sales
tax pledged for their bonds in the near-term, in exchange for
being paid in full later. Under Puerto Rico's Feb. 1 proposal,
COFINA holders would face repayment reductions of about 51
percent.
"What our plan is designed to do is take at face value what
the commonwealth is saying about its liquidity needs, and try to
meet them in a lawful and consensual way," Susheel Kirpalani, a
lawyer for the COFINA creditors' group, said in an interview.
COFINA holders are owed about $17.3 billion overall, with
senior COFINA holders owed about $7.6 billion of that. Seniors
include Metropolitan Life Insurance Co, Goldentree Asset
Management and Whitebox Advisors, according to a source familiar
with the matter. Wednesday's plan was proposed by some of the
senior holders.
A source close to another Puerto Rico creditor dismissed the
COFINA plan as "self-interested."
"It's not a real, comprehensive solution," said the source,
who declined to be named. "Major creditors are committed to a
broad plan that works for all creditors, not one that simply
serves the narrow interests of one group."
COFINA was created in 2006 to issue debt to help Puerto Rico
pay other debt. With a direct revenue stream in the form of
sales tax proceeds, its holders feel they should be immune to
broader debt restructuring on the island.
Under Puerto Rico's initial proposal, the island would offer
holders of $49 billion of its debt - including those at COFINA -
an exchange for slices of a new bond with better legal
protections. The tradeoff, however, is cuts to principal
averaging 46 percent, or $23 billion total.
The island's general obligation debt would take haircuts of
about 28 percent but some of Puerto Rico's creditors would face
cuts to principal totaling 61 percent.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Chris Reese and Tom Brown)