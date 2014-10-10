版本:
Puerto Rico completes $1.2 bln note sale -Government Development Bank

NEW YORK Oct 10 Puerto Rico completed the sale of $1.2 billion short-term financing notes, paying an interest rate of nearly 8 percent to borrow money until next June, the commonwealth's Government Development Bank (GDB) said on Friday.

The GDB said $700 million of the notes are structured as a term note and carry an annual interest rate of 7.75 percent, while $200 mln of notes are structured as a revolving line and carry an annual interest rate of one-month Libor plus 7.55 percent. The GDB funded an additional $300 million in notes. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
