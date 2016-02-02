Wal-Mart blasts Puerto Rico tax ahead of trial

| SAN JUAN
SAN JUAN Feb 1 Wal-Mart's Puerto Rico
subsidiary on Monday said a U.S. commonwealth tax on big
companies is discriminatory, setting the stage for a trial
starting on Tuesday that could threaten a tax increase Puerto
Rico hoped would protect local businesses and jump-start its
economy.
In court papers filed ahead of the trial, in U.S. District
Court in San Juan, Wal-Mart said "it is the only taxpayer" on
the island subject to a tax hike enforced on goods purchased by
big companies from corporate affiliates outside of Puerto Rico.
"Wal-Mart PR was itself specifically targeted for
discrimination," the company said, claiming it was taxed at 114
percent of net taxable income.
Wal-Mart sued Puerto Rico Treasury Secretary Juan
Zaragoza-Gomez in December, alleging the increase, which was
signed into law on May 29 last year, violated the commerce
clause of the U.S. constitution by unfairly taxing interstate
commerce.
The law increased the tax for on-island companies with more
than $2.75 billion in revenues that buy goods from off-island
"related parties" to 6.5 percent from 2 percent.
Wal-Mart says it is the only company that fits into the new
tax's highest bracket, effectively taxed on items from its own
distribution centers, but not those bought from Puerto Rican
vendors.
In separate court papers on Monday, Zaragoza-Gomez said the
tax is designed to protect against "'leakage' of income outside
of the Commonwealth's taxing jurisdiction." He argued that the
case does not belong in federal court to begin with, saying tax
disputes are meant to be adjudicated at the state level.
Puerto Rico is in economic crisis, facing $70 billion in
debt, a 45 percent poverty rate and a shrinking population as
residents leave for the mainland United States. The island is
trying to sway bondholders on steep cuts to repayments, but
faces resistance from creditors who feel it has not been
transparent about its finances.
Those creditors may keep an eye on the Wal-Mart case, in
which Judge Jose Fuste has ordered financial disclosures from
Puerto Rico.
Separately on Monday, a spokesman for Puerto Rico's governor
said the island would within days release audited financial
statements for fiscal year 2014, which are months behind
schedule.
Puerto Rico's attempts to stay afloat have lately landed it
in court. Earlier this month, bond insurers Ambac Financial
and Assured Guaranty sued the commonwealth for
redirecting money reserved for certain debt payments to pay
others. Puerto Rico on Friday asked Fuste to dismiss that case.
Wal-Mart, which closed seven Puerto Rico stores as part of a
larger global culling in January, says it is Puerto Rico's
largest private sector employer, with some 14,000 employees.
In its complaint in December, Wal-Mart said it cannot
sustain its operations in Puerto Rico "for a lengthy period of
time" under the new tax.
(Reporting by Nick Brown in San Juan; Editing by Leslie Adler)