Global Payments stock could rise 15 percent -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 The stock of payment processing company Global Payments Inc could rise by 15 percent to $90 in the year ahead as revenue and profits increase, according to Barron's.
WASHINGTON Dec 18 The United States has eliminated more than 20 of al Qaeda's top 30 leaders based in Afghanistan and Pakistan from the battlefield since Barack Obama became president, a top U.S. government security official said on Tuesday.
Daniel Benjamin, head of the State Department's counterterrorism bureau, said that when Obama took office in 2009, al Qaeda's central organization, then led by Osama bin Laden, was a "formidable and dangerous organization."
By contrast, at the end of 2012, al Qaeda's core has "been seriously degraded," not least by the U.S. commando raid that killed bin Laden at his hideout in Pakistan in 2011, Benjamin said at a meeting of the Brookings Institution's Saban Center for Middle East Policy,
"We have removed more than 20 of al Qaeda's top 30 leaders" over the last four years, Benjamin said.
"In short, the al Qaeda core is on the path to defeat. The two most dangerous affiliates, while still posing serious threats, have suffered their worst setbacks in years," Benjamin said, referring to militant groups in Yemen and Somalia.
NEW YORK, Feb 26 The stock of payment processing company Global Payments Inc could rise by 15 percent to $90 in the year ahead as revenue and profits increase, according to Barron's.
WASHINGTON, Feb 26 U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said on Sunday she was reviewing self-driving vehicle guidance issued by the Obama administration and urged companies to explain the benefits of automated vehicles to a skeptical public.
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.