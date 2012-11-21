US has decimated al Qaeda chiefs but must persist in fight -Panetta

* Al Qaeda's core leadership decimated, Defense chief says
* But affiliates gaining in Mali, Nigeria, seeking foothold
in Libya
* Successful Afghan transition seen key to al Qaeda war
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, Nov 20 U.S. forces have decimated al
Qaeda's leadership and made gains against some of its
affiliates, but the fight has shifted in new directions that
will require persistent U.S. efforts to truly end the threat,
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said on Tuesday.
Panetta, in a speech to the Center for a New American
Security, said while the United States had achieved progress
against al Qaeda affiliates in Yemen and Somalia, associated
groups had made inroads in Mali and Nigeria and were trying to
gain a foothold in Libya.
He said the United States had "decimated core al Qaeda,"
killing leaders like Osama bin Laden, Sheikh Saeed al-Masri and
Abu Yahya al-Libi. It also has made strides against affiliated
groups like al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula in Yemen and al
Shabaab in Somalia, he said.
"These gains are real, but it is important to point out that
even with these gains, the threat from al Qaeda has not been
eliminated," he said. "We have slowed the primary cancer, but we
know that the cancer has metastasized to other parts of the
global body."
As a result of U.S. pressure, Panetta said, al Qaeda has
become even more "widely distributed, loosely knit and
geographically dispersed."
"The fight against al Qaeda has taken a new direction - one
that demands that we be especially adaptable and resilient as we
continue the fight," he said.
Panetta said disrupting and ultimately defeating al Qaeda
would remain a key priority even as U.S. forces draw down in
Afghanistan over the next two years and renew their focus on the
Asia-Pacific region as part of a new military strategy.
He said the key to achieving "the end of al Qaeda" was to
finish the job in Afghanistan in a way that ensured the group
could never again establish safe havens there.
Panetta said dealing with government corruption in
Afghanistan and eliminating militant safe havens in Pakistan
were crucial to Afghan stability.
"It will require continued commitment by the international
community and the United States to help Afghan forces achieve
it," he said, adding, "We have come too far and invested too
much blood and treasure" not to finish the job.
He said the United States also would have to keep the
pressure on al Qaeda in Pakistan, Yemen and Somalia. It would
also have to work to prevent the emergence of al Qaeda safe
havens elsewhere in the world, using U.S. special operations
forces in partnership with local forces, he said.
"To truly end the threat from al Qaeda, military force aimed
at killing our enemy alone will never be enough," Panetta added.
"The United States must stay involved and invested through
diplomacy, development, education and trade in those regions of
the world where violent extremism has flourished."
He said that included Afghanistan and Pakistan as well as
countries in the Middle East and Africa.