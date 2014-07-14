U.S. signs agreement for $11 billion arms sale to Qatar

WASHINGTON, July 14 The United States signed an
agreement with Qatar on Monday to sell the Gulf Arab ally Apache
attack helicopters and Patriot and Javelin air-defense systems
valued at $11 billion.
"Today's signing ceremony underscores the strong partnership
between the United States and Qatar in the area of security and
defense and will help improve our bilateral cooperation across a
range of military operations," Pentagon spokesman Rear Admiral
John Kirby said in a statement.
The agreement was signed at the Pentagon by U.S. Defense
Secretary Chuck Hagel and Qatar's defense minister, Hamad bin
Ali al-Attiyah.
It was the biggest U.S. arms sale so far this year,
according to media reports.
Hagel visited Qatar in December when he and al-Attiyah
signed a 10-year Defense Cooperation Agreement to govern
interaction between U.S. and Qatari forces and enable the
continued assignment of American troops to installations in the
area, including the Combined Air Operations Center at Al Udeid
Air Base.
"This is a critically important relationship in the region,"
said Kirby. "And the secretary is pleased to be able to continue
to make it stronger."
Qatar is holding for a year five Taliban prisoners released
from the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in
exchange for U.S. Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, who had been held
captive in Afghanistan.
(Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)