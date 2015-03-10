UPDATE 1-Rail industry pushes White House to ease oil train safety rules

(Adds detail, comment from former regulator, paragraphs 10-13)
WASHINGTON, March 10 The U.S. rail industry is
pushing the White House to drop a requirement that oil trains
adopt an advanced braking system, a cornerstone of a national
safety plan that will soon govern shipments of crude across the
country.
Representatives of large rail operators met with White House
officials last week to argue against the need for electronically
controlled pneumatic brakes, or ECP brakes, saying they "would
not have significant safety benefits" and "would be extremely
costly," according to a handout from the meeting.
ECP brakes trigger all axles simultaneously rather than one
at a time in current design.
More than a dozen industry representatives made their case
at the Washington meeting last Friday, a day after a crude oil
train derailed in Illinois.
Reuters reported last month that the national oil train
safety plan now under review at the White House Office of
Management and Budget would require the advanced braking system.
The Transportation Department has concluded that ECP braking
would deliver meaningful safety improvements but the industry
officials argued that the department estimates "grossly
overstate benefits and understate costs."
The industry claims fitting rail stock with ECP brakes would
not prevent accidents, but merely limit the number of cars that
derail in an accident.
Adopting the new technology would lead to more frequent
service problems and mechanical delays, industry officials said.
The oil train safety plan being considered by the White
House would also demand tougher tank cars and other safety steps
that the government estimates would cost at least $3 billion
over the next 20 years.
A draft of new oil train safety requirements made public in
July warned that tougher standards were needed to avoid
accidents potentially causing billions of dollars in damages.
"Given the safety challenge we have right now, shame on us
if we fail to embrace new technologies," said Joe Szabo, former
chief of the Federal Railroad Administration.
Two days before the rail industry meeting, White House staff
met with representatives from Exxon Mobile Corp, Tesoro
Corp and the main trade group for the refining industry.
No agenda for the meeting was made public.
Oil and rail executives contend that much higher costs would
needlessly hinder a sector that has helped push a national
energy renaissance.
