版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 5日 星期三 06:15 BJT

U.S. fines three oil companies for mislabeling crude oil

WASHINGTON Feb 4 The U.S. Department of Transportation said on Tuesday it had fined three oil companies $93,000 for wrongly classifying crude shipments in North Dakota's Bakken region, in the first sanctions issued by regulators since several fiery derailments.

The DOT said Hess Corp, Marathon Oil Corp and Whiting Oil and Gas Corp were cited for violations.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐