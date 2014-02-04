UPDATE 1-U.S. fines three oil companies $93,000 for mislabeling crude oil

BRIEF-Savant Explorations Ltd names Patrick McGrath as CEO
* Savant Explorations Ltd announces management and board changes; furtherance of its strategy to focus on its wholly-owned Blue Moon Zinc Project
By Patrick Rucker
WASHINGTON Feb 4 Three companies operating in North Dakota's Bakken energy patch were on Tuesday were fined $93,000 for wrongly classifying crude oil being hauled from the field to tank car trains.
The Department of Transportation said Hess Corp, Marathon Oil Corp and Whiting Oil and Gas Corp were cited for wrongly classifying cargo tanks that were delivering crude to rail facilities from the field.
A number of fiery derailments of crude oil in recent months prompted an official spot check of cargo and many mislabeled samples were found, the DOT said in a statement.
"The fines we are proposing today should send a message to everyone involved in the shipment of crude oil: You must test and classify this material properly," said Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx.
* T2 Biosystems names Darlene Deptula-Hicks as chief financial officer
* Kemet announces completion of refinancing; significant lowering of annual interest expense; added operational flexibility