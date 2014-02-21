版本:
U.S. rail industry adopts new safety measures for oil shipments

WASHINGTON Feb 21 The U.S. rail industry on Friday committed to slow down the speed of trains transporting oil through urban areas and adopt new braking systems on some flammable fuel cargoes, among other safety measures meant to prevent fiery derailments.

By July 1, many large train shipments of oil will abide by a 40 mph speed limit (64 kph) in urban areas, the American Association of Railroads said.
