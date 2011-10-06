UPDATE 1-Obama intervenes in U.S. freight rail dispute

* Cites national interest in creating emergency board
* Locomotive engineers authorized strike beginning Friday
(Updates with Obama statement, executive order)
WASHINGTON Oct 6 President Barack Obama
intervened on Thursday in stalled contract negotiations at the
largest U.S. freight railroads, heading off a potential strike
by locomotive engineers that could have hit the U.S. economy.
Signing an executive order to create an emergency board to
help resolve the dispute, Obama cited the vital economic
importance of rail freight amid faltering economic growth.
"It's in our national interest to make sure our freight
rail system runs smoothly, since a disruption could affect
businesses across the country and cause unnecessary damage to
our already-fragile economy," he said in a statement.
Talks between 11 unions representing more than 80,000
workers and a group overseeing negotiations for CSX Corp
CSX.N, Norfolk Southern (NSC.N), Union Pacific (UNP.N) and
Burlington Northern Santa Fe -- owned by Warren Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) -- faltered in September.
More than two dozen smaller railroads are also involved in
the negotiations and a strike could have begun on Friday if the
White House had not acted.
Obama named five individuals he intends to appoint to the
emergency board, which the White House said would hear evidence
and deliver its recommendations on how to solve the dispute
within 30 days.
The five were Ira Jaffe, Roberta Golick, Joshua Javits, Gil
Vernon and Arnold Zack. All have extensive experience in labor
arbitration, the White House said.
Government intervention is permitted under federal law in
railroad and airline disputes if an impasse or potential strike
is considered damaging to commerce.
The National Mediation Board has overseen rail talks for
more than a year and has already notified the White House that
mediation had failed.
That cleared the way for possible union strikes at 12:01
a.m. EDT on Friday unless the Obama administration acted to
head them off.
The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen
representing nearly 25,000 workers is the only major union to
have authorized a walkout.
