U.S. government seen intervening in rail dispute

* White House action would prevent strike
* Failed talks affect more than 80,000 freight rail workers
* Locomotive engineers authorized strike beginning Friday
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 The White House was expected
to intervene on Thursday in stalled contract negotiations at
the largest U.S. freight railroads and head off a potential
strike by thousands of locomotive engineers.
Talks between 11 unions representing more than 80,000
workers and a group overseeing negotiations for CSX Corp
CSX.N, Norfolk Southern (NSC.N), Union Pacific (UNP.N) and
Burlington Northern Santa Fe -- owned by Warren Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) -- faltered in September.
More than two dozen smaller railroads are also involved in
the negotiations.
Government intervention is permitted under federal law in
railroad and airline disputes if an impasse or a potential
strike is considered damaging to commerce.
The National Mediation Board has overseen rail talks for
more than a year and has already notified the White House that
mediation has failed.
That cleared the way for possible union strikes at 12:01
a.m. EDT on Friday unless the Obama administration acts to head
them off.
The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen,
representing nearly 25,000 workers, is the only major union to
have authorized a walkout.
Robert Scardelletti, president of the Transportation
Communications Union, told his members in a letter this week
that the group "was certain that President Obama" would
intervene.
Railroads also expect the White House to step in and create
an emergency board to review the dispute and recommend a
settlement.
The White House had no immediate comment.
(Reporting by John Crawley; editing by John Wallace)