U.S. proposes rule to prevent unintended freight train movement

BRIEF-Ajinomoto is cooking up about 200 bln yen in funds over the next three years for acquisitions- Nikkei
* Ajinomoto is cooking up about 200 billion yen ($1.79 billion) in funds over the next three years for acquisitions- Nikkei
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 The U.S. Federal Railroad Administration on Tuesday issued a proposed rule to prevent the unintended movement of freight trains, one of several measures taken in the past year to improve safety for the movement of crude oil after a series of accidents.
The FRA, part of the Department of Transportation, said its rule would codify many of the requirements included in Emergency Order 28, issued in August 2013 following a deadly accident in Quebec.
The rule will cover most crude oil and various other flammable materials moved by rail in the United States. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Ajinomoto is cooking up about 200 billion yen ($1.79 billion) in funds over the next three years for acquisitions- Nikkei
* SI Financial Group Inc reports results for the three months ended March 31, 2017
* Abacus announces approval of share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: