版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 9日 星期二 21:26 BJT

U.S. proposes rule to prevent unintended freight train movement

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 The U.S. Federal Railroad Administration on Tuesday issued a proposed rule to prevent the unintended movement of freight trains, one of several measures taken in the past year to improve safety for the movement of crude oil after a series of accidents.

The FRA, part of the Department of Transportation, said its rule would codify many of the requirements included in Emergency Order 28, issued in August 2013 following a deadly accident in Quebec.

The rule will cover most crude oil and various other flammable materials moved by rail in the United States. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Bill Trott)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐