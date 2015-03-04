CSX softens outlook for crude by rail shipments amid price slump

UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
March 4 CSX Corp has softened its growth projections for crude rail shipments as a sustained price slump has weakened demand, a company executive said Wednesday.
In January, company executives were optimistic that the rout in U.S. crude oil prices - which have been slashed by more than half since the summer - would not put a halt to its growing crude rail business, which has surged in recent years thanks to high demand from East Coast refiners.
But at two recent public events, the latest at JP Morgan's Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference in New York on Wednesday, company executives said things have changed.
"Our crude growth will continue, but probably not at the level that we had originally anticipated due to the lower crude prices," Chief Financial Officer Fredrik Eliasson said.
Last month, Eliasson said in a speech that customers have told the company that low crude oil prices are weakening demand, putting downward pressure on growth.
CSX spokeswoman Melanie Cost said that despite the weakening projections, the company still expects year-over-year growth, but at a "more moderate pace than we've seen the past several years and more moderately than originally anticipated."
The company does not disclose detailed projections for its crude rail business, which more than doubled in 2014, according to a presentation by CSX at the New York conference on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw in Philadelphia; editing by Matthew Lewis)
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
ZURICH, Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a late-stage study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in the trial said in a statement from the Swiss drugmaker.