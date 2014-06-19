Heavy rains flood U.S. farmers' fields, raise river levels

CHICAGO, June 19 Heavy rains across the northern
U.S. Midwest this week flooded corn and soybean fields, damaging
crops, and raised river levels which could slow some grain
shipments by barge for the next two weeks.
Parts of Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota and Nebraska that
received 5 to 10 inches of rain in the past week-the equivalent
of about two months' of rainfall-are expected to benefit from
drier weather next week, said Josh Senechal, agricultural
meteorologist for Freese-Notis Weather.
There have been localized reports of damage to corn and
soybeans from flooding and strong winds, Senechal said.
"It looks like the real heaviest rainfall is going to be
done," he said.
Farmers whose fields were flooded are worried their corn and
soybeans will die if they sit underwater too long.
The storms put the Minnesota River at Savage, Minn., where
shippers such as CHS Inc and Cargill Inc
have grain elevators, on course to hit moderate flood stage
early next week, according to the National Weather Service.
The rising water levels were expected to bring barge
loadings to a halt as vessels cannot safely pass under a river
bridge, a barge trader in Minnesota said.
"We're probably not going to load anything all next week,"
he said.
Water has been slow to recede from fields in northwest Iowa,
killing corn and soybeans in affected fields, said Joel DeJong,
a field agronomist at Iowa State University. Farmers have time
to replant soybeans, but corn fields destroyed by the flooding
will likely lie fallow this summer, he said.
Dave Fogel, a broker for Advance Trading in Bloomington,
Ill., projected crop ratings for both crops will drop in a
weekly U.S. Department of Agriculture condition report on
Monday.
The U.S. corn crop was rated 76 percent good to excellent as
of June 15, the best mid-June rating in 20 years, due to
favorable weather.
Vance Johnson, a farmer in Breckenridge, Minn., said he was
worried his corn yields will suffer because heavy rains likely
washed nitrogen fertilizer out of the soil. He awoke to find the
fields behind his house were underwater.
"If we can get this water off in 2 days, I dare say we could
be ok," he said. "It won't kill it off, but more than likely
it's going to hamper it."
