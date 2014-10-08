CORRECTED-Twitter engineer, LGBT activist pleads guilty to domestic violence

(Corrects 1st and 3rd paragraphs to show defendant also pleaded
guilty to false imprisonment)
LOS ANGELES Oct 7 A senior Twitter engineer
hailed as one of the most important gay or transgender people in
the tech industry was sentenced on Tuesday to three years
probation after pleading guilty to false imprisonment and
domestic violence charges, San Francisco prosecutors said.
Dana Contreras, known professionally as Dana McCallum, was
also ordered to attend 52 weeks of domestic violence classes and
stay away from her wife, the victim in the case, as part of a
plea deal with prosecutors.
Under that agreement prosecutors agreed to drop more serious
rape charges against Contreras, 33, who was arrested in January
after the attack, said Max Szabo, a spokesman for the San
Francisco District Attorney's Office.
Contreras' defense attorney could not be reached for comment
following the hearing.
In addition to her job as an engineer for Twitter,
Contreras, who is transgendered, has advocated for gay, women's
and transgender rights.
In December of 2013, the tech website Business Insider
ranked Contreras No. 5 on its list of the 31 most important LGBT
people in tech, calling her "one of the geniuses behind
Twitter."
She is also a licensed commercial pilot who plays the bass
in her spare time.
Representatives for Twitter Inc could not be
reached for comment following the hearing.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Eric Walsh)