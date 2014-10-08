CORRECTED-Twitter engineer, LGBT activist pleads guilty to domestic violence

(Corrects 1st and 3rd paragraphs to show defendant also pleaded guilty to false imprisonment)

LOS ANGELES Oct 7 A senior Twitter engineer hailed as one of the most important gay or transgender people in the tech industry was sentenced on Tuesday to three years probation after pleading guilty to false imprisonment and domestic violence charges, San Francisco prosecutors said.

Dana Contreras, known professionally as Dana McCallum, was also ordered to attend 52 weeks of domestic violence classes and stay away from her wife, the victim in the case, as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

Under that agreement prosecutors agreed to drop more serious rape charges against Contreras, 33, who was arrested in January after the attack, said Max Szabo, a spokesman for the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.

Contreras' defense attorney could not be reached for comment following the hearing.

In addition to her job as an engineer for Twitter, Contreras, who is transgendered, has advocated for gay, women's and transgender rights.

In December of 2013, the tech website Business Insider ranked Contreras No. 5 on its list of the 31 most important LGBT people in tech, calling her "one of the geniuses behind Twitter."

She is also a licensed commercial pilot who plays the bass in her spare time.

Representatives for Twitter Inc could not be reached for comment following the hearing. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Eric Walsh)