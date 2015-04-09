Allianz's El-Erian says Fed will likely hike rates in September

TORONTO, April 9 The U.S. Federal Reserve will likely hike interest rates in September, Allianz chief economic adviser Mohamed El-Erian said on Thursday.

"Yes, the Fed will be the first to move. Notwithstanding last Friday's employment report, I think they will start hiking rates in September," El-Erian told a financial audience in Toronto. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)