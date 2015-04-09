Allianz's El-Erian says Fed will likely hike rates in September

BRIEF-Norwegian Air plans SEK 1 bln bond issue
* has mandated Arctic Securities, DNB Markets and SEB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the Nordics commencing on Jan 23
TORONTO, April 9 The U.S. Federal Reserve will likely hike interest rates in September, Allianz chief economic adviser Mohamed El-Erian said on Thursday.
"Yes, the Fed will be the first to move. Notwithstanding last Friday's employment report, I think they will start hiking rates in September," El-Erian told a financial audience in Toronto. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
ZURICH, Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a late-stage study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in the trial said in a statement from the Swiss drugmaker.