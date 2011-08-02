UPDATE 3-Moody's confirms US rating at Aaa, outlook negative

* Moody's outlook means downgrade possible in 12-18 mths
* Moody's decision may add pressure to cut U.S. deficit
* Market now focused on S&P opinion, Friday jobs numbers
(Updates with detail from Moody's, background, bylines)
By Walter Brandimarte and Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Aug 2 Moody's Investors Service on
Tuesday confirmed its Aaa rating of the United States, citing
the decision to raise the debt limit, but assigned a negative
outlook that could pressure lawmakers to cut the U.S. deficit.
Moody's decision came a few hours after rival Fitch Ratings
upheld its AAA rating of the United States. Fitch also warned
the world's largest economy must cut its debt burden to avoid a
future downgrade.
Standard & Poor's, which many predict will cut its rating,
has yet to give its opinion of the deficit reduction and debt
ceiling deal hammered out in Washington and signed into law on
Tuesday.
S&P, like Moody's prior to Tuesday's decision, also had the
rating on review for a possible downgrade. Moody's negative
outlook means a downgrade is still possible in the next 12 to
18 months.
The budget deal allows the U.S. Treasury to keep servicing
U.S. debt obligations, pay soldiers and make social security
payments. For details, see [ID:nN1E77111G]
"Today's agreement is a first step toward achieving the
long-term fiscal consolidation needed to maintain the US
government debt metrics within Aaa parameters over the long
run," Moody's said in a statement.
With the debt ceiling issue solved, the agency is now
focusing on the long-term challenges to U.S. public finances,
burdened by a deficit that has reached about 9 percent of the
country's economy -- close to the highest since World War II.
The U.S. Senate approved the $2.1 trillion
deficit-reduction plan in a 74 to 26 vote. It passed the
Republican-controlled House of Representatives on Monday,
warding off the specter of a catastrophic U.S. debt default.
The bill lifts the debt ceiling enough to last beyond the
November 2012 elections, calls for $2.1 trillion in spending
cuts spread over 10 years and creates a bipartisan joint House
and Senate committee to recommend a deficit-reduction package
by late November. It does not include any tax increases.
Moody's said that while the combination of the
congressional committee process and automatic triggers provides
a mechanism to induce fiscal discipline, this framework is
untested.
"They are simply saying they are waiting to see what
develops with the new deficit budget commission. It is
certainly reasonable given the U.S.'s fiscal position. Now that
we are past the deficit issue, the fiscal issues over the long
run will be the story," John Silvia, chief economist at Wells
Fargo Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina.
U.S. markets were closed by the time Moody's issued its
decision.
The dollar, already falling against the Swiss franc after
weak economic data, fell to an all-time low in the wake of
Fitch's statement. However, the greenback held steady against
the euro, which is struggling with a sovereign debt crisis of
its own.
"Because it had been discussed as a possibility, I think
the market was ready for this (Moody's). The market is now much
more focused on the employment number on Friday morning and
economic fundamentals and how deep is this soft patch. The U.S.
market is focused on Europe, the weakness in Europe and on
Friday's number," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at
Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.
On Friday the U.S. jobs report is forecast to show 85,000
new jobs were created in July, up slightly from the prior month
with the unemployment rate holding steady at a hefty 9.2
percent.
"As the U.S. economy slows down, the deficit reduction is
not a real deficit reduction, because GDP ends up being lower
so the debt reduction ends up being smaller," said Aroop
Chatterjee, currency strategist at Barclays Capital in New
York.
"That is an additional factor on the minds of markets when
they are looking at this, in terms of the debt deal, is what is
done in Congress really meaningful in keeping the probability
of a downgrade low? And in our view, the probability of a
downgrade continues to be pretty high," he said.
