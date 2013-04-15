Proposed U.S. tax increase a credit drag for cigarette makers

BRIEF-Washington Federal to buy Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 mln in stock
* Washington Federal, Inc. to acquire Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 million in stock
April 15 President Barack Obama's proposal to nearly double federal excise taxes to $1.95 on each pack of cigarettes would likely knock down sales volume 7 percent to 8 percent and is a credit negative for U.S. tobacco companies, Moody's Investors Service said on Monday.
"The proposed tax hike amounts to an increase of more than 16 percent in the national average price per pack to nearly $7, and it would affect roughly 42 million U.S. consumers who smoke cigarettes," the Wall Street agency said in a commentary.
Moody's said the tax proposal could accelerate a decline in the sale of cigarettes 7 to 8 percent, up from what is considered a secular decline of between 2 percent and 4 percent.
Drops in cigarette sales in recent years have hurt revenue paid to state governments that back tobacco-settlement bonds. Tobacco bonds are popular high-yield municipal bonds and were created after a late 1990s deal between state governments and tobacco companies to settle lawsuits over the costs to state governments of treating sick smokers.
Cigarette prices have been steady for two years because few states have lifted their tariffs and the federal government last raised the excise tax to $1.01 per pack from 39 cents in 2009, Moody's said.
The increase, which was proposed last week in the president's budget plan, would be a credit negative for U.S. tobacco manufacturers Altria Group Inc, Reynolds American Inc, Lorillard Tobacco Company, Vector Group Ltd and North Atlantic Trading Co Inc , according to Moody's.
MELBOURNE, April 12 London copper eased on Wednesday amid heightening geopolitical tensions with North Korea, but held above two-week lows hit in the previous session on a healthy demand outlook. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper traded down 0.1 percent at $5,763 a tonne by 0200 GMT, after ending a tad firmer on Tuesday having previously slumped to $5,710 a tonne during the session, a two-week low. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange c
BEIJING, April 12 China's producer price inflation cooled for the first time in seven months in March as iron ore and coal prices tumbled, pressured by fears that Chinese steel production is outweighing demand and threatening a glut of the metal later this year.