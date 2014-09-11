UPDATE 1-Goodell gets support and criticism after NFL orders new Rice probe

(Adds that investigation is open-ended)
By Steve Ginsburg
Sept 11 A major advertiser expressed support for
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday, while a women's
advocacy group called for his resignation in the mounting
controversy over his handling of former Baltimore Ravens star
Ray Rice's domestic violence case.
The NFL late on Wednesday named former FBI Director Robert
Mueller to lead an inquiry into how the league dealt with
evidence in the case, particularly security video from an
elevator showing Rice knocking out his then-fiancee and now-wife
Janay Palmer with a punch.
While Goodell said the National Football League never saw
the tape until it was released by the TMZ website on Monday, the
Associated Press reported on Wednesday that a law enforcement
official said he had the tape delivered to league offices in
April.
It is unclear how long Mueller will need for the
investigation, leaving a cloud over the NFL at the start of a
new season. But in a league with annual revenues of $9 billion,
the response of advertisers could be key to Goodell's future.
Verizon Communications Chief Executive Lowell McAdam,
while acknowledging the Rice episode had been disturbing, gave
his backing to Goodell, calling him "a man of high integrity."
McAdam, addressing a conference on Thursday, said he did not
believe "there is some conspiracy to cover this up."
The NFL's decision to order an investigation could also
alleviate some of the tension surrounding one of the biggest
scandals to hit the powerful league in years.
"The NFL needs a quick credibility fix and this is the
beginning of it," Rick Horrow, a sports business consultant and
lecturer at Harvard Law School, told Reuters.
"From Roger Goodell to every owner, they are very clear on
one thing - they want to know, absolutely, the bottom line of
this. It's an NFL issue but it's also a sports and business
issue and a societal watershed."
WOMEN FANS AT STAKE
Rice was initially suspended for two games after a security
tape from February at the Atlantic City, New Jersey, casino
showed him pulling an unconscious Palmer from the elevator.
When the second tape surfaced this week showing Rice
punching Palmer, the Ravens released the veteran running back
and the league suspended him indefinitely.
National Organization for Women President Terry O'Neill
called on Thursday for the immediate resignation of Goodell, who
has been the NFL's commissioner since 2006.
"He just cannot credibly, at this point, commit to making
the kinds of changes at the NFL we think need to be made," she
said. "Mr. Goodell is trying to do the very least he can get
away with to make this issue go away."
She said Goodell's original two-game suspension of Rice
"sends a signal to the world that 'we don't take domestic
violence seriously.'"
O'Neill also pushed for "a top-to-bottom review" of the
NFL's response to domestic violence, dating violence, sexual
assault and stalking.
Goodell serves at the behest of the NFL team owners and
there is no sign they have lost confidence in him. The Mueller
investigation will be overseen by owners John Mara of the New
York Giants and Art Rooney of the Pittsburgh Steelers, both
Goodell supporters who have longtime ties to the league.
"Advertisers need to get out ahead and be very mindful of
public opinion," said Horrow, who consulted for the NFL in the
past. "Forty-one percent of the avid NFL fans are women."
"This a major emotional issue for all men and women. If this
is not handled correctly, clearly advertisers and therefore
television contracts are at risk."
Mara and Rooney said in a statement on Thursday their role
in the inquiry was "not to conduct or direct the investigation
but to support Mr. Mueller and assist him in gaining whatever
access or resources he needs."
"No timeline was established and we stressed that he should
take as much time as necessary to complete a thorough
investigation."
