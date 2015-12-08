版本:
2015年 12月 9日

Raytheon awarded $543 mln contract for SM-3 missiles

WASHINGTON Dec 8 Raytheon Co was awarded a contract for more than $543 million for 17 Standard Missile-3 Block IIA missiles, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The contract is to "manufacture, assemble, test and deliver" the missiles and is an addition to a previous contract awarded in July, the Defense Department said in its daily digest of major contract awards.

It added that the work is expected to be completed by March 2020. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

