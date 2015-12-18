版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 19日 星期六 06:22 BJT

Raytheon awarded $2.35 billion contract for SM-3 missiles

WASHINGTON Dec 18 Raytheon Co was awarded a contract worth more than $2.35 billion for 15 52 SM-3 Block IB missiles, the Pentagon said on Friday. (Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Dan Grebler)

