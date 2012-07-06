Retail real estate recovery taking hold-research firm

* Strip mall vacancy rate falls to 10.8 pct-Reis
* Asking rents rise 0.2 percent in 2nd qtr
* 'Strongest evidence to date' of recovery-Reis
July 6 Vacancy rates and rents at U.S.
neighborhood shopping centers improved for the second quarter in
a row, further evidence the sector is moving toward recovery
after years of weakness, real estate research firm Reis said on
Friday.
The retail real estate sector has been among the hardest hit
in commercial property. At the mercy of consumer spending, the
sector has reflected the diverse pressures and changes since the
housing crisis began in 2007.
The first quarter marked the first time in nearly seven
years that average vacancy rates at strip malls fell, and that
trend continued in the second quarter, Reis said, with the rate
declining to 10.8 percent. While demand for space is weak, the
firm said, new construction is even weaker.
At the same time, asking rents rose 0.2 percent, up from a
gain of 0.1 percent in the first three months of the year.
"Although we still remain hesitant to claim that the market
has reached stabilization, two consecutive quarters of vacancy
and rent improvement is the strongest evidence to date that the
sector is on the road to recovery," Ryan Severino, Reis senior
economist, said in a statement.
The firm said vacancies should continue to fall slowly
through the rest of 2012, as demand outstrips construction.
Larger regional malls, meanwhile, recorded a drop in
vacancies to 8.9 percent, while rents rose for the fifth quarter
running. Reis said demand is stronger for malls than shopping
centers, though still markedly weak.
Still, the upward trend has benefited real estate investment
trusts, including high-profile mall owners like Simon Property
Group Inc, General Growth Properties Inc,
Macerich Co and Taubman Centers Inc.