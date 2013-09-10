Trump outlines plans for luxury hotel in Washington landmark

| WASHINGTON, Sept 10
Real estate mogul Donald
Trump vowed on Tuesday to turn a towering Washington landmark
into one of the world's top luxury hotels, part of a
rejuvenation of the U.S. capital's downtown.
The entrepreneur and TV personality said "cost is no object"
when it came to restoring the 1890s-era Old Post Office Building
on Pennsylvania Avenue midway between the White House and the
Capitol.
"As far as the building itself, it will be magnificent at
the highest level," Trump told a news conference on his plans
for the hotel, flanked by three of his children and District of
Columbia officials.
After the $200 million project is completed, the hotel will
have about 270 guestrooms, averaging more than 600 square feet
(56 square meters), the largest in the District of Columbia.
Each will have a crystal chandelier.
The Old Post Office Building was built to house the U.S.
Post Office Department and the Washington City Post Office. At
307 feet (94 m), it is one of the tallest structures in
Washington and offers superb views.
Various federal agencies had shared the building since 1934.
The General Service Administration, the government's property
arm, has considered it "underused" for years, according to GSA
statements.
The GSA selected Trump Hotel Collection to turn the site
into a luxury hotel in February 2012. The Trump organization is
financing the project.
The property will be known as Trump International Hotel, The
Old Post Office Building. Construction is scheduled to begin in
spring 2014, and the hotel plans to open in 2016.
Trump's plans come as Washington is enjoying an economic
upturn, with about 1,000 people a month moving into the District
of Columbia, reversing decades of decline.
A few blocks from the new hotel is CityCenter, a 2.5
million-square-foot (233,000-square-meter) mixed use development
and one of the biggest downtown projects in the United States.