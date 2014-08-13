United Technology recalls ESL, Interlogix smoke alarms

BRIEF-TrueCar prices 9 mln shares of common stock $16.50/shr
* Pricing of its public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to public of $16.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Aug 13 United Technologies Corp is recalling ESL and Interlogix smoke detectors because they can fail to alert users of fires, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Wednesday.
The recall by the Hartford, Connecticut, company involves 33 models of the 400 and 500 series of Edwards, or ESL, and Interlogix smoke detectors that are wired into a security system, the commission said in a statement.
Radio frequency interference can cause the detectors to fail to alert purchasers of a fire, it said. There have been no reports of injuries or incidents.
The recall involves about 141,000 models in the United States and 13,000 in Canada. The ESL and Interlogix models are identical and were sold from March 2013 to February 2014 for $30 to $50.
The two companies that imported the detectors are United Technology units. The detectors were made in China, the commission statement said. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Pricing of its public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to public of $16.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04272017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Junior Finance Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar at an event in New Delhi. 11:30 pm: Bandhan Bank earnings press meet in Mumbai. 12:30 pm: HUDCO's IPO conference in Mumbai. 4:00 pm
WASHINGTON, April 26 The U.S. Commerce Department launched an investigation on Wednesday to determine whether a flood of aluminum imports from China and elsewhere was compromising U.S. national security, a step that could lead to broad import restrictions on the metal.