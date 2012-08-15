Bumbo recalls 4 mln baby seats after injuries from falls

WASHINGTON Aug 15 Bumbo International Trust is voluntarily recalling about 4 million Bumbo Baby Seats after scores of injuries, including skull fractures, the South African company and the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said on Wednesday.

Since a 2007 recall, at least 50 incidents have been reported in which babies fell while the molded-foam seat was on a raised surface. Nineteen of the incidents included skull fractures, the company and the CPSC said in a statement.

Another 34 reports have been received of infants hurt while the one-piece seat was on a floor or an unknown elevation. Two babies suffered fractured skulls.

People with the seats are urged to stop using them until they install a repair kit.

About 1 million Bumbo molded-foam seats were recalled in October 2007 in order to provide more warnings against use on raised surfaces.

The CPSC move comes after consumer groups urged the commission in February to recall the seats, said Rachel Weintraub, director of product safety at the Consumer Federation of America, one of the advocacy groups.

"This is a very important action that they are taking," she said. "These hazards shouldn't happen. It should never cause these kinds of injuries."

The Bumbo seat has several warning labels on the back. Seats made since 2008 have another label on the front warning against use on raised surfaces.

The seats, which were made in South Africa, were sold at Babies R Us, Sears, Target Corp, Toys R Us, USA Babies, Walmart and other stores and online sellers, the statement said. They were sold from August 2003 through August 2012 for between $30 and $50.