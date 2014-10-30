版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 31日 星期五 01:11 BJT

Tectron USB storage chargers recalled over fire risk

WASHINGTON Oct 30 Tectron International of Vernon, California, is recalling about 55,000 USB charging cables after two reports of them melting, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.

The three-in-one cables are used to charge Apple Inc iPhones and iPads and Google Inc Android phones, the commission said in a statement.

Tectron has received two reports of the charger overheating and melting. There have been no reports of injuries or damage.

The chargers were sold at distributors for school fund-raisers from July to August for about $3.50, the statement said. They were made in China.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Eric Beech)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐