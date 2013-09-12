Gree recalls 2.2 mln dehumidifiers in U.S. after dozens of fires

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 China's Gree Electric
Appliances Inc is recalling about 2.2 million
dehumidifiers after the devices caused dozens of fires and $2
million in damage, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
said on Thursday.
The recall affects about 80 dehumidifiers with brand names
Danby, De'Longhi, Fedders, Fellini, Frigidaire, Gree, Kenmore,
Norpole, Premiere, Seabreeze, SoleusAir and SuperClima, the
commission said in a statement.
The devices were made in China and can overheat, smoke and
catch fire. The companies have received reports of 165
incidents, including 46 fires and $2.15 million in property
damage, it said.
No injuries have been reported. Gree is pulling about 2.2
million dehumidifiers in the United States and 52,500 in Canada,
the commission said.
The dehumidifiers were sold at U.S. and Canadian retailers
from January 2005 through August 2013 for between $110 and $400
each, it said.