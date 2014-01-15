Sears recalls Kenmore fan heaters over fire, burn hazards

WASHINGTON Jan 15 Sears Holdings Corp
has recalled about 42,500 Kenmore oscillating fan heaters after
reports some of them overheated and caused injuries, the
Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Wednesday.
Broken motor mounts can cause the fan heaters to overheat
and catch fire, the CPSC said in a statement on its website.
Sears and its Kmart unit have received seven reports of the
heaters smoking or catching fire. There have been two injuries
reported, with one report of smoke inhalation and one of a
blistered finger.
The fan heaters were sold at U.S. Sears and Kmart stores
from September to November 2013 for $35 to $40. They were made
in China, the CPSC statement said.