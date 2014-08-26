Hewlett-Packard recalls 6 million power cords over fire hazard

WASHINGTON Aug 26 Hewlett-Packard Co is
recalling about 6 million computer power cords after 29 reports
of the cords melting or charring, the U.S. Consumer Product
Safety Commission said on Tuesday.
The recalled item, the LS-15 AC power cord, was distributed
with Hewlett-Packard and Compaq notebook and mini notebook
computers and with AC adapter-powered accessories such as
docking stations, the commission said in a statement.
"Customers should immediately stop using and unplug the
recalled power cords and contact Hewlett-Packard to order a free
replacement," the statement said.
About 5.6 million power cords are being recalled in the
United States, along with 446,700 in Canada. The cords were made
in China.
The Palo Alto, California-based company has received 29
reports of cords overheating and melting or charring. There have
been two claims of minor burns and 13 claims of minor property
damage, the statement said.
The computers and accessories were sold with the AC power
cords at electronics stores, dealers and online from September
2010 through June 2012 for about $500 to $1,500, the statement
said.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Eric Beech)