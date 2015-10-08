Safety 1st recalls baby chairs after spills, chipped teeth

WASHINGTON Oct 8 Safety 1st is recalling about 35,000 Wood Decor highchairs after reports of falls by children that caused chipped teeth and bruises, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.

The company is recalling its Casablanca, Gentle Lace and Black Lace models. Safety 1st has received 68 reports of children removing the chairs' trays, leading to the risk of falls, the commission said in a statement.

There have been 11 reports of injuries such as lacerations, chipped teeth and bruises, it said.

The baby chairs were sold at Babies R US and Toys R Us retail stores and at online retailers. They were sold from May 2013 through May 2015 for about $120.

The chairs were manufactured in China and imported by Dorel Juvenile Group, of Columbus, Indiana, which is a division of Dorel Industries, Inc. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Lisa Lambert)