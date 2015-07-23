Husqvarna recalls lawn and garden tillers in U.S.

WASHINGTON, July 23 Husqvarna Consumer Outdoor
Products NA Inc is recalling about 24,000 lawn and garden
tillers because they can unintentionally move forward or
backwards, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on
Thursday.
The recall by the unit of Swedish garden equipment company
Husqvarna AB involves Ariens, Husqvarna, Jonsered and
Poulan Pro brand tillers, the commission said in a statement.
The tiller poses a potential hazard because the transmission
mechanism can come into contact with the control cable during
shifting. The tiller then can move unintentionally, it said.
There have be no reports of injuries or accidents.
The recall by the Charlotte, North Carolina, company affects
about 24,000 tillers. It is being carried out in conjunction
with Canadian authorities, the commission said.
The equipment was sold at hardware stores and equipment
dealers from October 2014 through May 2015 for between $600 and
$850. They were made in the United States.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Lisa Lambert)