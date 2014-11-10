版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 11日 星期二 03:42 BJT

McDonald's recalls lollipop whistles over choking concerns

WASHINGTON Nov 10 U.S. restaurant chain McDonald's Corp is recalling about 2.5 million lollipop whistles because young children can choke on the parts, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Monday.

The Oakbrook, Illinois, company has received two reports of children who coughed out pieces of the Hello Kitty Birthday Lollipop Whistles they had sucked into their mouths, the commission said in a statement. One of the children received medical attention.

Parts inside the whistle can come loose, it said. About 2.3 million whistles were distributed in the United States and 200,000 in Canada from October through the first week of November.

The whistles were part of the company's Happy Meals and Mighty Kids Meals. They were made in China, the statement said. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Sandra Maler)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐