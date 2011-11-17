Some Smucker peanut butter recalled, health risk

Nov 17 J.M. Smucker Co (SJM.N) has recalled
about 300 cases of its Natural Chunky Peanut Butter because of
possible salmonella contamination though there have been no
reports of illnesses, the company said on Thursday.
Smucker said it found the possible contamination in routine
sampling of the 16-ounce jars, was confident it had an isolated
problem and had retrieved most of the peanut butter.
The recalled peanut butter was distributed in 24 states and
the District of Columbia. It would have been bought from Nov. 8
to Thursday with best-if-used-by dates of Aug. 3, 2012, and
Aug. 4, 2012, Smucker said.
Salmonella bacteria typically cause diarrhea, fever and
abdominal cramps in most people, who typically recover without
treatment within a week, according to the U.S. Centers For
Disease Control.
The elderly, infants and people with compromised immune
systems are susceptible to more severe cases of the foodborne
illness, which could lead to death if the infection spreads to
the bloodstream.
The states in which the peanut butter was distributed are
Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas,
Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri,
Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma,
Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.
