Royal Prestige cookware recalled for fire, burn hazard

WASHINGTON Jan 17 Hy Cite Enterprises LLC is
voluntarily recalling about 560,000 Royal Prestige 9-Ply Thermal
Wall Cookware pots and pans because they pose a fire and burn
hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said
on Thursday.
The Madison, Wisconsin, company knows of 1,136 reports of
the stainless steel cookware collapsing or deforming, the CPSC
said in a statement.
In one case, hot oil spattered a person when the pan
collapsed inward while cooking.
The Italian-made cookware was sold door to door for between
$250 and $800 for individual pieces and from $800 to $3,500 for
sets, the CPSC said.
Consumers are advised to stop using the cookware and contact
Hy Cite on how to send it in for repair. Damaged pots and pans
will be replaced.