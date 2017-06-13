CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-U.S. recession remote in next 12 months -Deutsche Bank

(In 9th and 10th paragraphs, corrects to say 2020 not 2010)
NEW YORK, June 12 Chances are remote the U.S.
economy will fall into a recession in the next 12 months despite
a recent flattening of the U.S. yield curve suggesting growing
recession risk, Deutsche Bank's economists said on Monday.
Based on other bond market indicators, they estimated the
probability of a U.S. recession from now to June 2018 at less
than 10 percent.
This compared with the yield curve, or the gap between
long-dated and short-dated yields, which currently implies
roughly a 33 percent chance of a recession.
"Despite this development, we do not see U.S. recession risk
as particularly elevated; indeed, we think it is quite low for
the next year," Deutsche Bank economists wrote in a research
note.
Historically, a sharp flattening of the yield curve has
preceded a recession as traders pile into longer-dated
Treasuries in anticipation of an economic contraction.
On Monday, the two-year to 10-year portion of the Treasury
yield curve flattened to 83.80 basis points, its tightest since
early October. It reached nearly 137 basis points in December,
which was its steepest level in a year, Tradeweb data showed.
Analysts and traders have attributed the curve flattening
to doubts about any forthcoming fiscal stimulus from Washington
and recent economic data that fell short of expectations.
Still, some aspects of the U.S. economy such as the labor
market and housing continue to perform well without signs they
will overheat in the next 12 months, Deutsche Bank economists
said.
However, a further tightening of the labor market in the
next 18 months might force the Federal Reserve to accelerate its
pace of rate increases, raising the chances of a recession by
2020, according to the bank's economists.
"The more hawkish scenario would clearly move the Fed's
policy stance to a level that would make a recession likely by
late-2019 or 2020," they wrote.
The Fed's policy setting committee holds a scheduled meeting
later this week, at which it is expected to raise its benchmark
interest rate to a target range of 1.00 to 1.25 percent.
