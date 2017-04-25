U.S. East Coast refiners eye Texas oil as North Dakota alternative

| NEW YORK, April 25
NEW YORK, April 25 U.S. East Coast refiners are
looking to buy increasing volumes of domestic crude oil from the
Gulf Coast, two sources said, the latest twist in a trade flow
upheaval in the wake of the opening of the Dakota Access
pipeline.
Major U.S. East Coast refiners profited from railing
hundreds of thousands of barrels of discounted Bakken crude to
their plants daily from 2013 until 2015. But as more and more
pipelines were built in North Dakota, the discount began to
disappear, and so did the rail cars.
Now, at least two East Coast refiners, Phillips 66
and Delta Air Lines Inc's subsidiary Monroe Energy, are
looking to move more crude by ship from Texas into the
Philadelphia area. The Dakota Access pipeline starts up in May,
giving the Gulf access to the Bakken shale play, and will likely
sap any lingering economic incentive for Bakken-by-rail, which
is more expensive.
This option is more expensive than oil imported to the East
Coast, typically from Nigeria. Analysts and traders expected
that once the Dakota line came into service, East Coast and West
Coast refiners would rely on foreign barrels.
In 2016, 13 million barrels of crude went from the U.S. Gulf
to the East Coast, according to the U.S. Energy Information
Administration. By comparison, the East Coast took in 323
million barrels of imported crude last year.
Shipping sources say that costs could range between $2.60 to
$3.50 a barrel for the two-week round trip on a U.S. flagged
vessel. That is lower than the peak, brokers said, because a
number of spare vessels are available. Taking a cargo of
Nigerian Bonny Light to Philadelphia costs about $1.40 a barrel,
brokers said.
Brokers interviewed said bringing U.S. oil via tanker to the
East Coast gives refiners access to a variety of crude grades
available in Texas, where most U.S. oil ends up now.
"It's about optimizing assets. From Texas, you could bring
up Eagle Ford, Permian or even Bakken crude," said one source.
That journey could guarantee a steady supply of domestic
crude, as both Phillips 66 and Monroe Energy already have
U.S.-flagged Jones Act tankers contracted, brokers said, so
bringing that crude would not be difficult. Phillips 66 and
other refiners use their tankers to shuffle products to higher
margin regions or to bring crude to their refineries.
Even with added Gulf shipments to the East Coast, refiners
there should still receive the bulk of their supply from foreign
sources due to economics, said Sandy Fielden, director of oil
and products research for Morningstar.
West Africa produces crude that is "gasoline rich," he said,
important for East Coast refiners. He said he doubts sending
Jones Act tankers makes a lot of sense financially because the
spread between global benchmark Brent and U.S. West
Texas crude futures is not enough to justify the shift.
In an earnings call last year, Phillips 66 President Tim
Taylor said the combination of the Dakota pipeline and water
could potentially supply the 285,000 barrel per day Bayway
refinery in Linden, New Jersey.
Moving crude by water from the Gulf up the Eastern Seaboard
is not unheard of. Since October, NARL Refining LP has booked at
least seven cargoes from Texas ports to its 130,000 bpd
Come-By-Chance refinery in Newfoundland, in eastern Canada. In
the previous 10 months, NARL booked just four Texas cargoes,
according to Reuters Eikon shipping data.
(Additional reporting by Liz Hampton in Houston; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)