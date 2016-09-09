RPT-U.S. refiners revamp operations as renewable fuel costs surge

(Repeats story that appeared earlier on Sept 9, no changes)
By Jarrett Renshaw and Chris Prentice
NEW YORK, Sept 9 U.S. oil refiners, beset by the
weakest profit margins in six years, have been laying off
workers, revamping operations and ratcheting up pressure on
regulators and lawmakers to tweak the renewable fuel program,
whose costs have ballooned.
The top 10 U.S. independent refiners look set to take a
record hit on renewable fuel credits this year. They spent $1.1
billion on the credits in the first half of the year, just short
of a record $1.3 billion in all of 2013.
Refiners without operations dedicated to selling blended
fuels to consumers, must purchase credits to prove compliance
with U.S. clean-fuel mandates.
These "merchant refiners" are required to blend biofuels
like ethanol with gasoline or other petroleum products, or else
meet those obligations by purchasing paper "credits" called
Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs) in an opaque market.
Meeting these standards once cost just pennies a gallon. But
costs have risen in recent years and become a pressure point for
independent refiners and fuel importers.
Biofuels advocates and the EPA have said refiners ultimately
recoup RIN costs by including them in the price of the products
they sell.
Federal regulators are due to finalize next year's mandates
for biofuel use within months. Refining executives have long
chafed at these requirements, and have been pointing to rising
clean-fuel costs as one reason for cutting staff or overhauling
operations while a glut of gasoline has squeezed margins.
Ethanol RINs are "a much higher cost than they used to be.
Add to that this low-margin environment, any which way a refiner
can save costs, they are going to be doing it," said Timothy
Cheung, vice president at ClearView Energy Partners in
Washington.
Trade sources said the situation has widened the divide
within the petroleum industry between those who want to pressure
regulators to tweak the existing program and those who want to
push for a legislative overhaul.
Philadelphia Energy Solutions Inc, a merchant
refiner, on Wednesday told employees in a letter it was cutting
benefits and seeking job cuts to offset renewable fuel costs.
They, and other refiners such as HollyFrontier Corp have
said regulatory costs are outpacing labor costs.
"Refiners that are integrated into the retail space take
money from their left pocket and put it to their right pocket -
their retail arm - so they do not suffer. But merchant refiners
don't have a 'right pocket'," PES CEO Phil Rinaldi said in the
letter.
In 2013, refiners' complaints of rising costs caused the
Obama Administration to dial back biofuels targets, sparking
criticism from advocates of ethanol and other renewable fuels.
Refiners are pressuring lawmakers back from August recess to
consider reforming the renewable fuel program. More than a
decade old, the program has been a battleground between
entrenched oil and corn interests. The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency has a Nov. 30 deadline to finalize next year's
biofuels targets.
Refiners like Valero Energy Corp have pressed
regulators to tweak the program so more of the obligation rests
with companies blending the fuel. These are often the larger
integrated companies one step removed from the gasoline pump.
That change would likely reduce costs for the merchant refiners.
The alternative is for merchant refiners to increase their
ability to blend ethanol. PBF Energy is the latest
refiner to take this approach.
PBF has asked Delaware regulators to expand its ethanol
handling capacity at its Delaware City refinery to 420,000
gallons from 84,000 gallons to defray some of the renewable-fuel
costs.
PBF paid $160 million for renewable fuel credits in the
first half of 2016, more than double the $72 million it paid in
the first half of 2015.
Also taking PBF's approach are the likes of Marathon
Petroleum Corp and Tesoro Corp. Tesoro this week
announced plans to produce a renewable biocrude to ultimately
help meet its obligations.
"Unlike others in our industry, we prefer to take rational,
business-oriented steps to mitigate against risks posed by the
RFS rather than write to, or file meaningless petitions for
review with, the EPA," said Stephen Brown, vice president and
counsel at Tesoro.
