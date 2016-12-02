Delta Air to sell gasoline and diesel as losses at its refinery climb

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 2 Delta Air Lines Inc is
preparing to market gasoline from a refinery it owns outside
Philadelphia, signaling a shift in strategy toward managing the
plant as a commercial refiner rather than a dedicated jet fuel
supplier.
Delta became the first airline to own a refinery when it
bought the shuttered plant in 2012, hoping to turn the facility
into its own jet fuel supplier and capitalize on cheap oil
supplies from a boom in U.S. shale output.
Instead of marketing the gasoline and diesel from the
185,000 barrels per day Monroe Energy plant, until now Delta has
swapped the billions of dollars of motor fuel for jet fuel under
a contract with Phillips 66 that is set to expire next
year.
Now, Monroe is ramping up to sell small volumes of blended
gasoline and ultimately diesel at a distribution center owned by
Sunoco Logistics Partners outside Philadelphia, a source
familiar with the plan told Reuters.
The sales will allow Monroe to benefit from motor fuel
profit margins, an attempt to turn around a loss-making plant at
a difficult time for the refining industry along the U.S. East
Coast, added the source.
The region's refiners are fighting to survive, as they rely
on foreign waterborne crude for supply. Two plants in the region
have been shut in the past decade.
The company plans to increase sales volumes, including of
diesel, over the next year after the Phillips 66 swap agreement
expires, according to the source, who asked not to be identified
because he was not authorized to speak with the press.
A Delta spokesman declined to comment on the plan and a
Monroe Energy spokesman said the company does not discuss
operations.
"At this point, they may feel they have better economics to
sell the gasoline outright," said Robert Mann, a former airline
executive and principal at R.W. Mann & Company, Inc.
A commercial refiner would look at profit margins for each
fuel, which vary seasonally, and adjust production to maximize
the output of the fuel with the best margin. Delta has been
maximizing jet fuel output, regardless of variations in margins.
That may have saved Delta money on jet fuel supplies, but
cost it potential profit from producing other products.
Mann said if the refiner abandons efforts to maximize jet
fuel supply, Delta may reconsider whether owning the plant is
worthwhile.
DRAG ON PROFITS
After a few successful years, the refinery has lost money in
2016 amid an industry-wide slump that has hit East Coast
refiners the hardest. The refinery lost $83 million in the first
nine months of the year compared to $282 million in profits last
year.
Monroe Energy slashed employee bonuses to save money earlier
this year. But the refiner's manager, Jeff Warmann, told
employees then not to worry about mounting losses because the
real goal was to pump jet fuel and drive prices down.
Monroe, like other merchant refiners, has also taken a hit
from rising costs to meet U.S. annual biofuels requirements.
Those require refiners who cannot blend biofuels, as mandated by
the government, to buy paper credits from those that can. Those
credits, called RINs, have soared in cost in the time Delta has
owned the plant.
In the first three quarters of this year, Monroe paid $130
million to purchase RINs, nearly double the $67 million during
the same time the year earlier.
Blending ethanol into gasoline will allow Monroe for the
first time to generate credits, though it will still meet just a
fraction of its total biofuels obligation. Delta has been
embroiled in a years-long lawsuit with the Environmental
Protection Agency over the scheme, which the airline says are
too heavy a burden.
