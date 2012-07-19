UPDATE 2-Motiva to restart Port Arthur crude unit in early 2013

* Motiva confirms lengthy outage at biggest US refinery
* High levels of caustic sodium hydroxide in CDU, Motiva
says
* CDU is cornerstone of 5-year, $10 billion plant expansion
By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON, July 19 A new giant crude distillation
unit (CDU) at Motiva Enterprises' 600,000 barrel per
day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery will restart in early
2013, the company said on Thursday, its first confirmation of
the lengthy time frame for repairing extensive corrosion at the
largest U.S. refinery.
Motiva, a joint venture of Royal Dutch Shell and
Saudi Aramco, said the pitted and scarred 325,000-bpd CDU at its
newly-expanded Texas refinery "is targeting to restart the crude
unit in early 2013."
Motiva's previous guidance for restart was more vague at
"several months."
The company did not give further details on the timing of
the restart. "Normal operations will resume as soon as it is
safely possible to do so," Shell spokeswoman Kayla Macke said.
The statement comes after a month-long investigation and
essentially confirms Reuters' June 19 report that the new unit
-- the cornerstone of its five-year, $10 billion expansion --
could be out of service for up to 12 months to repair extensive
corrosion.
"Preliminary inspection found that part of the unit had been
accidentally contaminated with high levels of caustic (sodium
hydroxide), which resulted in cracks in stainless steel piping
and other parts of the crude unit," Motiva said on Thursday.
Caustics are meant to keep crude oil from clogging refinery
units, but in Motiva's unit, turned into a destructive vapor as
the CDU was being restarted on June 9 following a brief stoppage
for unrelated minor repairs.
The refinery's older 275,000-bpd crude unit was operating
normally, Motiva said, as were all seven of its other expansion
units, though some were running at reduced rates.
"Motiva is working to optimize operations without the new
crude unit," Macke said.
According to sources, a relatively small amount of caustic
inadvertently seeped into the refinery's CDU in June while
workers were repairing a minor leak, unleashing an invisible but
devastating corrosive agent that wreaked havoc on the plant's
heaters and piping.
The new CDU is the centerpiece of the expansion that pushed
the plant's overall capacity to 600,000 bpd, surpassing Exxon
Mobil Corp's 560,500-bpd Baytown, Texas refinery as the
country's largest.
Motiva started up the new crude unit in April, and it had
nearly reached full capacity by May 31, when Motiva held a
commissioning ceremony near the plant featuring Shell CEO Peter
Voser and Saudi Aramco CEO Khalid Al-Falih.
The unit shut the following week for the valve repair, and
during that time the caustic seeped into it and vaporized into a
corrosive agent.
Getting the crude unit back into production is expected to
cost $300 million to $400 million -- about the cost of its
initial construction, industry analysts say.
Crude units perform the initial refining of crude oil coming
into a refinery and provide feedstock for all other production
units.