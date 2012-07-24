版本:
BP-Husky Toledo refinery set for September turnaround

CALGARY, Alberta, July 24 The 160,000-barrel-per-day Toledo, Ohio, refinery owned by Husky Energy Inc and BP Plc will undergo a 30-day maintenance turnaround in September.

Alister Cowan, Husky's chief financial officer, said on a conference call that the work would involve a partial outage at the facility, but offered no further details.

