REFILE-Regulators taking another look at costs of Wall St safety rule

(Removes extraneous word from 4th to last paragraph)
By Patrick Rucker and Jonathan Spicer
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Oct 24 Just as memories of
the financial crisis are fading and tough new banking
regulations are beginning to bite, some current and former
regulators wonder whether one of the rules is too much of a
burden for markets and taxpayers.
At issue is the requirement that the largest U.S. banks set
aside $6 of capital for every $100 of assets on their books -
double what they had to hold before.
Because this so-called Supplementary Leverage Ratio (SLR)
rule applies to all bank assets including Treasuries, it has
made owning that ultra-safe government debt and related trades
more expensive.
Wall Street has complained about costs of many measures
designed to make the financial system safer, but regulators have
been firm. However, when banks argue that the SLR, which came
into force early last year, unnecessarily burdens short-term
financing, current and former officials say they may have a
point.
"It has turned out to be quantitatively more of a problem
than some people had anticipated," said Jeremy Stein, who was a
Fed governor when the supplementary leverage ratio was adopted.
Stein left the central bank for Harvard University in 2014.
Any softening of the regulation could signal that, nearly a
decade after Wall Street's meltdown sparked a global recession,
a safety-first approach may be giving way to a more nuanced one
where costs play a greater role in regulators' considerations.
Privately, some regulators are now asking themselves whether
the cost of complying with the rule may diminish its benefits,
according to people familiar with internal discussions. The
Federal Reserve and other central banks are analyzing the rule
and its impacts.
The Fed and other U.S. bank supervisors acknowledge that
some short-term lending has disappeared since the rule's
introduction. They differ, though, over how much SLR should be
blamed and whether any adjustments are needed.
New York Fed President William Dudley, whose branch of the
Fed is studying the effects of SLR, has pointed out that the
rule has curbed banks' repo funding, but like other regulators
he has held back with recommending changes.
SLR may come up as a topic on Monday when Dudley meets
regulators from the Securities and Exchange Commission, the U.S.
Treasury and other agencies along with senior bank and market
officials to discuss the health of the U.S. Treasury market.
SMALL CHANGE, BIG IMPACT
The rule's impact is most visible in the U.S. repo market,
where financial institutions and central banks park and borrow
short-term funds by agreeing to sell and buy back U.S.
Treasuries. (Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/2eg3boF)
Since banks are required to set aside the same percentage of
capital whether they lend to a car buyer or the U.S. government,
holding Treasuries became more expensive and prompted banks to
scale back their repo operations.
That has depressed volumes, which for large and mid-sized
banks have fallen to about $1.2 trillion in January 2016, from
about $1.7 trillion in January 2013, according to a New York Fed
presentation.
Big players, such as Goldman Sachs & Co,
Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp and JPMorgan
Chase & Co are among those most affected.
Stanford University professor Darrell Duffie estimates in
his research that bid-ask spreads in repo markets have risen
four-fold over the last two years, reflecting rising trading
costs for hedge funds and others relative to money market funds.
The rule can also come at a cost to taxpayers.
In nearly two years big banks have had to set aside more
capital for holding government debt, Treasury yields have inched
up. JPMorgan estimates that higher interest payments will add
up to $260 billion over the next decade.
A group representing the world's major central banks and
chaired by Dudley is already examining how bank rules can hinder
the trade of government debt in key markets.
The Committee on the Global Financial System (CGFS), a
subgroup of the Bank for International Settlements in Basel,
Switzerland, is expected to issue its findings early next year,
according to people familiar with its work.
In August, the Bank of England eased its own reserve rules,
excluding cash and short term loans held at the bank and other
assets from its leverage calculation.
In the United States, advocates for Wall Street propose
exempting government bonds from the leverage rule, arguing they
are far safer than other assets. Some regulators say, however,
that making such an exemption would be unwise and may not be
necessary. They argue that other changes in money market rules
and the Fed's own repo activities may have caused changes in
market trading.
"If you start carving out assets you are making value and
political judgments," Tom Hoenig, vice chairman of the Federal
Deposit Insurance Corporation and an outspoken advocate for
strong capital standards, told Reuters in an interview.
"A leverage ratio can only work if there are no exclusions."
But Duffie told Reuters there was "a lot of second-guessing"
among regulators. "Most will say 'we wish we hadn't gone this
far but we are here and it's very difficult to modify the rule."
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker and Jonathan Spicer; editing by
Linda Stern and Tomasz Janowski)